Crescentia "Tuddie" T. Kraemer

Mass of Christian Burial held 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville with Reverend Glenn Krystosek as officiant for Crescentia "Tuddie" T. Kraemer, age 97, of Paynesville. Entombment in the St. Louis Parish Mausoleum. Tuddie passed away peacefully on November 18, 2022 at the CentraCare Paynesville, Koronis Manor. Visitation held at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the church. Arrangements are with Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home, Paynesville.

Tuddie was born on October 13, 1925 in Roscoe to the late Harry and Anna (Solheid) Lenzmeier. She was united in marriage to Dennis Kraemer on September 6, 1948 at St. Margaret's Catholic Church in Lake Henry. They farmed near Lake Henry and Tuddie was a loving and devoted wife and mother of five. After retiring, she moved to Paynesville and cleaned cabins for Bug-Bee Resort for many years. Tuddie was a member of St. Louis Parish, Catholic United Financial and Christian Women and St. Margaret's Rosary Society in Lake Henry.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.