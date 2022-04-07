Conrad "Connie" J. Kettler, 85

Conrad J. "Connie" Kettler, age 85 of Miltona formerly of Sauk Centre, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at St. Williams Living Center in Parkers Prairie, Minnesota.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 12 at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Sauk Centre. Military honors will be by the Sauk Centre United Veterans Honor Guard.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Conrad Joseph Kettler was born on August 1, 1936 in Melrose Township, Stearns County, Minnesota to Frank and Agnes (Schmiesing) Kettler. He served in the United States Army from 1954 to 1956. On January 25, 1958, he married Lillian "Pudge" Beste at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Sauk Centre. Connie met the love of his life when he was 16 years old. He was on the football team and she was his biggest cheerleader. He worked many years for the State of Minnesota as a correctional supervisor. Connie and Pudge lived their entire life in Sauk Centre where they raised their three sons.
Connie was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church. He enjoyed playing golf, cards, and watching all sports.
Survivors include his wife, Lillian "Pudge" Kettler of Miltona; sons, Steve (Carol) Kettler of Miltona, Scott (Donna) Kettler of Freedom, Wisconsin, and Mike (Kim) Kettler of Miltona; nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren; brother, Don Kettler of Cambridge; sister, Rosemary Swanson of Boise, Idaho; and sisters-in-law, Erma Kettler of Melrose and Marlene Kettler of Maple Grove.
Connie was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, George, Roman, Leander, Herb, Elmer, Francis, and Richard Kettler; brother-in-law, Richard Swanson; and sisters-in-law, Jenny, Pat, Julianna, Rose, Ev, and Lou Kettler.
Urn bearer will be Steve Kettler. Cross bearer will be Mike Kettler and scripture bearer will be Scott Kettler.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Holy Family School in Sauk Centre.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.