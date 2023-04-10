Claudia Mewes, 82

Funeral service for Claudia Rae Mewes, age 82, held on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 11 AM at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Albany, MN. Visitation held on Friday, April 14 from 4-7 PM at Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes, Albany, and one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church. A small service will also be held at Christ the King Church in Moorhead on April 16 at 6:00pm. Claudia passed away at Lilac Homes in Dilworth, MN on March 31, 2023. Arrangements by Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes, Albany, MN.
Claudia was born on October 18, 1940, in Bemidji, MN to Ole and Helena (Mikkelson) Paulson. She graduated from Bemidji High School in 1958. She continued her education at Bemidji State University, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in business education in 1962. In her early years of teaching, she taught in Clarissa, MN, Greenfield, IA, and Thief River Falls, MN. She married Earl Mewes on June 4, 1966, in Bemidji, MN. Following their marriage, they lived in Big Lake, MN for two years, and in the fall of 1968, they moved to Albany, MN. Claudia and her husband Earl spent many happy years in retirement in Albany. They celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary on June 4, 2017, before Earl passed away on July 9, 2017.
Claudia is survived by her daughters, Carmen Rae Mewes, Broken Arrow, OK, Gwendolyn Faye (Douglas) Sullivan, Smithfield, NC, Joan Marie (Vernon) Berg, Moorhead, MN; eight grandchildren; sister, Judith (Richard) Bluth, Morris, MN; and a sister-in-law, Hazel Merle, Almena, WI.
Claudia was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Earl; and sisters, Geraldine Rohde, Joan Myer, and Bernadette Schultz.
Memorials preferred to Hemker Park and Zoo, Freeport, MN, or to your charity of choice.
