Clarice Massmann, 86

Clarice Massmann, age 86 of Osakis passed away on Monday, May 24, 2021 at the Lakeside Lodge care facility in Osakis, MN. On December 27, 1934 a little, red haired girl was born to William and Rose (Austing) Wiechmann in St. Rosa, MN. She was baptized Clarice Bernadine. She grew up on the family farm and attending country school, followed by jobs at the local cafe and grocery store. She married the love of her life and forever dance partner, Julius Massmann on May 25, 1954 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in St. Rosa, MN. Together they purchased the farm from his father, where they lived for 66 years. Clarice worked tirelessly beside Julius as they built up their farm. Her days included milking cows and tending calves, raising chickens, and pigs. After chores she headed to the kitchen where she baked countless loaves of delicious bread and sweet rolls, cookies and cakes and meals to feed her brood. She raised a large garden each summer from which she processed and canned vegetables, jellies and fruits, especially apples from dad's apple trees feeding her family throughout the winter. Nothing was wasted. During the slower months of winter Clarice caught up on sewing, mending and creating beautiful quilts for her children and grandchildren. All was done with love, patience and hard-working hands. She always had a quick smile and loved life especially when among her family and friends. Her and Julius traveled some in their golden years, but all her life, playing a good game of cards with siblings, family, and friends along with hosting and attending card parties was a prime source of fun for her. She was also quite lucky too. Clarice was a wonderful dancer which is how she met her future husband. She loved music and dancing and could waltz and polka for hours and will always be remembered tapping her toes and keeping beat to the music when not dancing to them. Clarice belonged to the Immaculate Conception parish in Osakis and a member of the Christian Mothers and Daughters of Isabella. She enjoyed monthly meetings of the St. Elizabeth Mission Circle where they made quilt projects for Catholic missions across the globe. She had a love for life only matched by her love for God and her family. Blessed be her memory. She is survived by her children, Jean Marie (Wesley) Torgrimson of Evansville, Steven (Lorri) Massmann of Winger, MN,David (Kimberley) Massmann of Osakis, Kenneth Massmann of Apple Valley, Robert (Roxanne) Massmann, Bruce (Julie) Massmann, Michael (Kristin) Massmann, all of Osakis, Mary Beth (Larry) LaRue of St. Cloud, Angela (Zach Miller) Massmann of Alexandria; 23 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren and 1 great, great granddaughter; siblings, Carol Pohlmann of Melrose and Margie Stroeing of Freeport; many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, rejoined her husband, Julius one day before their 67th wedding anniversary, a son, John; grandson, Tye Massmann; son-in-law, Leslie Schroeder; brothers, Lawrence and Ervin Wiechmann and sisters, Florentine Korf and Lorraine Schaefer. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 11:00 am at the Immaculate Conception Church in Osakis with burial at the Calvary Cemetery. Musicians are Shane and Julie Massmann, Dana Hetland. Gift bearers are her three daughters, Jean Marie, Mary Beth and Angela. Active pallbearers are her six sons, Steven, David, Kenneth, Robert, Bruce and Michael Massmann. Honorary bearers are her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Condolences and memories may be left on her Tribute Wall at http://www.royhetland.com. Roy-Hetland Funeral Home was honored to help with arrangements.
