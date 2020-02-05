Clarence "Shorty" J Gerads

Clarence J. “Shorty” Gerads, age 90, passed away peacefully February 1, 2020 at his home in Melrose, Minnesota. A PRIVATE FAMILY memorial service will be held Wednesday, February 5 at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Melrose with Deacon Ernie Kociemba officiating. Inurnment will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Melrose. Military honors will be by the Melrose Veterans Honor Guard. Public visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Melrose. Melrose Veterans Honor Guard will pray at 6 p.m. Tuesday evening at the funeral home. Clarence John Gerads was born January 27, 1930 in Krain Township, Stearns County, Minnesota to William H. and Erma (Bueckers) Gerads. He served in the United States Army from 1948 to 1951. On April 22, 1952 he married Alvina Evens at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Melrose. He was employed at Stearns Electric in Melrose for 37 years and then at Leadstone in Melrose for 25 years. Shorty was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Melrose American Legion Post 101, and Schanhaar-Otte VFW Post 7050. During his VFW career, he was Commander for 5 years, VFW District Commander, and Quarter Master. He enjoyed playing cards, watching TV, and reading. Survivors include his wife, Alvina Gerads of Melrose; children, Judy (Lonnie) Waldvogel of Melrose, Glen (Joan) Gerads of Maple Grove, and Scott (Allison) Gerads of Champlin; seven grandchildren, Dawn, Shawn, Ally, Carly, Maya, Max, and Avery; seven great-grandchildren, Logan, Dawson, Hailey, Audrey, Mason, Brody, and Blake; sisters and brothers, Mildred (Raymond) Pohlmann, Frances (Alvin) Van Heel, Victor (Mary) Gerads, Louise (Alcuin) Goebel, Christine Wuebkers, William T. (Ursula) Gerads, Roderick (Irene) Gerads, Beatrice (Celestine) Massmann, Joan (James) Brickweg, and Linda (David) Wegleitner. Shorty was preceded in death by his parents, William H. and Erma Gerads; son, John Gerads; sister, Elizabeth “Betty” Gerads; and brother-in-law, Clarence Wuebkers. Serving as urn bearer will be Lonnie Waldvogel. Cross bearer will be Ally Muench and scripture bearer will be Carly Gerads. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services, Melrose.
