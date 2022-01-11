Clarence Bernard Enneking, 90, died on Jan. 4, 2022 at Scripps Hospital in La Jolla, CA.
Mass of Christian burial held on Wednesday, Jan. 12th, 12:00pm at Seven Dolors church in Albany, MN. Visitation 11:00am to 12:00pm. Burial following in New Munich.
He was born on August 20, 1931 to Henry and Rose (Thielen) Enneking in Melrose, MN. He was the fifth of nine children. Clarence graduated from Melrose High School in 1949. He enlisted in the Marine Corps in February 1951, he served for 3 years, one of which was in Korea where he was a field radio operator, achieving the rank of Sergeant. He received the Korean Service Medal with battle stars, United Nations Service Medal and National Defense Service Medal. He left the Marine Corps in February 1954. Upon his return, he enrolled in Northwest Electronics in Minneapolis, MN where he graduated in 1956.
On November 9, 1957, Clarence married Jean (Sand) at Immaculate Conception Church in New Munich, MN. Clarence worked in the electronics industry for 40 years. He started out his career at Remington Rand in St. Paul then moved on to Fabri-tek where he worked for 19 years, 3 of which were in Hong Kong, where he managed an electronic assembly plant from 1966-1969. In 1976, Clarence and 3 associates started their own business called DMA, Inc. in Amery, WI. He retired from there in 1993 and moved from Amery to Albany, MN.
He was a member of Seven Dolors Church in Albany and the St. Joseph's Society and was involved in the Traveling Fatima Statue and Eucharistic Adoration. He served on numerous parish committees as well as lector and Extraordinary Eucharistic Minister, taught CCD for many years and was the president of the community club in Amery. He was a member of the Melrose VFW Post 7050 and a lifetime member of the Marine Corps League. He enjoyed volunteering at MOM nursing home, woodworking, clock repair, golfing, line dancing and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He participated twice in the Korea Revisit program, once in 2012 and again in 2019. He was able to go back to Korea to see in person what he fought for. That brought the number of countries he visited to 38.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Jean; 5 children, Timothy (Anastasia) of La Jolla, CA, Todd of Encinitas, CA, Sandra Danovsky of Amery, WI, Bradley (Beth) of Menomonee Falls, WI, and Jill (Roger) of Sartell, MN; 16 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Tom (Laurel); sisters, Louise (Ken) Wood, Shirley Nathe and Arlene (Les) Eiden.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Rose; infant son, Joseph; brothers, Ervin, Leroy and Jim; sister, Alma and great-grandson, Connor.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.