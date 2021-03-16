Clarence Chromey, 100

Clarence L. Chromey, age 100, Richmond, July 27, 1920 – March 12, 2021. Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Richmond, MN for Clarence L Chromey, age 100, who died Friday at Cherrywood in Richmond. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Those attending must maintain social distancing and wear a mask. The service will be livestreamed at www.christcatholic.com. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. Thursday morning in the church gathering space. Clarence was born on the family farm in Grey Eagle to Joseph and Josephine (Eiynck) Chromey. He married Lucille Ehresmann on September 14, 1943 in Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Richmond. Clarence worked for the Cold Spring Granite Co. for 38 years. He truly was a Jack of All Trades and had a great sense of humor. He loved fishing and being at the cabin on St. Mary’s Lake. He is survived by his son, Ken (Linda); granddaughters, Sherry (Jon) Huelskamp and Lisa (Dan) Notch; great-grandchildren, Sieanna and Madison Huelskamp; He is preceded in death by his parents; wife Lucille; children, Shirley, David and Judy; brothers, Norbert, Roman, Leander, Edward, and Ervin; sisters, Caroline Briol, Leona MacArthur, Louise Mager, Juletta Rakotz, and Irene Czech. Services are with the Wenner Funeral Home, Richmond, MN.
