Clarence A. Fischer, 82

Clarence A. Fischer, age 82 of Albany, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday, January 19, 2022, at his home in Albany, Minnesota from an aortic aneurysm.
Celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, January 24 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Albany with Pastor Anthony Christoffels, and Pastor Don McKee officiating. Interment will be at Our Savior's Lutheran Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Our Savior's Lutheran Church and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Albany.
Clarence Alfred Fischer was born on January 29, 1939, to Leo and Lillian (Rushmeyer) Fischer. He was united in marriage to Judy Sohr on August 5, 1961. Clarence worked at Landy Packing for 23 years, Kraft in Melrose for 17 years, and Central Livestock for 10 years. Clarence was honorably discharged from the Army in 1964.
Faith was an important part of Clarence's daily life. He was in the choir for over 60 years, and actively supported his church throughout his life. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and sports. He also enjoyed playing cards and conversing with others at the Senior Center.
Clarence will be missed by his beloved wife Judy; daughters, Lalonne (Bernie) Roering, Lisa (Jim) Groetsch, and Michelle (Ryan) Boundy; grandchildren, Dustin, Megan Stacy, Rebecca, Rachel, Mason, and Ma'Lena; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Others that have gone before him: parents; brother, Ervin Fischer; and granddaughter, Amber Elbering.
Serving as casket bearers will be Gary Bloch, Jim Kurtz, Dustin Elberling, Roman Richter, Donald Fischer, and Paul Rushmeyer.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Our Savior's Lutheran Church sound system fund.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
