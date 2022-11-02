Clara M. Thull, 106

Clara M. Thull, age 106 of New Munich, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Monday, October 31, 2022 at the Tree of Life Assisted Living in New Munich, Minnesota.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, November 4 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Munich with Rev. Daniel Walz officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Melrose and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church in New Munich. Parish prayers will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home.
Clara Mary Sand was born on April 11, 1916 in Grove Township, Stearns County, Minnesota to Henry and Cathryn (Nefzger) Sand. She attended country school southwest of New Munich through the eighth grade. She was united in marriage to Anthony M. Thull on June 1, 1937 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Munich. The couple farmed in Oak Township where Clara helped out where she could but primarily helped raising their nine children. In 1988, they moved to an adjacent farm and in 1993 moved into New Munich. Clara moved into the Tree of Life Assisted Living on March 8, 2017.
She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Munich, Christian Mothers, Catholic Order of Foresters, Catholic United Financial, and was a 4-H leader. Clara enjoyed dancing, baking, gardening, quilting, making braided rag rugs, playing cards, Scrabble, crossword puzzles, and line dancing. She is well known for being friends to everyone.
Survivors include her children, Norine Olmscheid of St. Martin, Eugenia "Jean" Hopfer of New Munich, Stanley "Butch" (Joyce) Thull of New Munich, Irene (Ron) Schmidt of Opole, Cheryl (Greg) Johnson of Bozeman, Montana, Dennis (Sheila) Thull of New Munich, and Gary Thull (Cheryl Ziemer) of New Munich; 23 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, and several great-great-grandchildren.
Clara was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony "Tony" Thull on April 18, 1996; daughters, Alice Thull and Norma Thull; grandchildren, Dana Olmscheid, Dale Olmscheid, and Amanda Schmidt; great-granddaughter, Melissa Terres; sisters, Eleanor (Joe) Niehoff, Dorine (Bernard) Wiebolt, and Esther Sand; and sons-in-law, Francis Olmscheid and Art Hopfer.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
