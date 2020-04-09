Christine Lamusga, 91

Christine E. Lamusga, age 91 of Sauk Centre, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at the CentraCare Nursing Home in Melrose, Minnesota. A Resurrection Mass will be held at a later date after restrictions are lifted. Christine Elizabeth Irsfeld was born October 27, 1928 in Browerville, Minnesota to Edward and Catherine (Zech) Irsfeld. On September 4, 1948 she was united in marriage to Roland Lamusga at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Browerville. Throughout the years, Christine worked at the Home School for Girls, St. Michael’s Hospital as a receptionist, and Wiener-Merten Contracting as a bookkeeper. She was a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Sauk Centre. Christine enjoyed crocheting, embroidering, cross-stitching, quilting, flowers, baking caramel rolls and coffee cakes, listening to Polka music and playing games like Sequence and cards. In her younger years, she enjoyed fishing with Roland and Square Dancing. Survivors include her children, Gary (Jean) Lamusga of Prior Lake, Diane (Jim) Kaehler of Springfield, Linda (Kirk) Ziegler of Champlin, Larry (Amy) Lamusga of Grey Eagle, and Jeffrey (Jeannie) Lamusga of Albany; 14 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and baby Vachereau due in August; and sister, Jeanette (Arnold) Steinhoff of Cold Spring. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roland Lamusga; parents; and sister and brother-in-law, Rita (Paul) Haeg. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
