Charles "Charlie" Mackedanz, 82

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Roscoe, MN for Charles "Charlie" Mackedanz age 82, who died Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery.
There will be a visitation on Friday, March 4, 2022, from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond. Visitation will continue from 9:00 - 10:15 Saturday morning in the church.
Charlie was born on January 15, 1940, in Eden Lake Township to Leo and Gertrude (Hemmesch) Mackedanz. He married Jeanette Weber on September 15, 1959, in St. Agnes Catholic Church, Roscoe, MN.
Charlie served in the U.S. Army Reserves from 1958 - 1963 as PFC E-3. He worked at Cold Spring Granite for 42 years and Nathe's Marine and Sports Center for 20 years. He enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, playing cards, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Charlie was an avid sports fan, especially watching the Roscoe Rangers and all the professional sports teams in MN. Charlie was a member of St. Agnes Catholic Church, St. Joseph's Society of Roscoe, Paynesville American Legion Post #271, Ducks Unlimited and Turkey Federation., Tri-County River Bottom Bucks, and Paynesville Sportsman's Club.
He is survived by his wife Jeanie; children, Rick (Sandy), Dale (Donna), Brian (Lori); siblings, Ione Fuchs, Dorothy Leyendecker, Delores Schwagel, Jan Mehr, Ferdie Mackedanz; Joyce Holtaus; 9 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Wilbert, Daniel, Irene Albrecht; in-laws, MaryAnn Mackedanz, Orlin Albrecht, Melvin Fuchs, Art Schwegel; grandson-in-law, Carl Thelen, and great-grandson, Parker Thelen.
Services are with the Wenner Funeral Home, Richmond, MN.
