Chad "Tanker" Toenyan, 41

Chad "Tanker" Toenyan, age 41 of Crystal, Minnesota, passed away after a courageous battle with colorectal cancer on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at his sister's home in Freeport, Minnesota.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 26 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Freeport. Inurnment will be at a later date.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Melrose and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church in Freeport.
Chad Thomas Toenyan was born July 19, 1981 in Melrose, Minnesota to Carl and Mary (Hinnenkamp) Toenyan. He graduated from Melrose High School in 1999. He went on to college and soon found out that wasn't for him. He began working in food service, including Dimaggios in St. Cloud and Gina Marie's in Eden Prairie. He then transitioned into retail and was a valued employee at Metrie Industries where he worked until his death. Chad enjoyed fishing, golfing, softball, duck and deer hunting, and watching Jeopardy. He was an avid Vikings and Twins fan which lead to multiple fantasy football boards. Chad was a kind, fun loving guy and would often tell his nurses "I'm kind of a big deal." His witty personality could single handedly bring back "Booya". which he did.
Survivors include his parents, Carl and Mary Toenyan of Melrose; sisters, Roxanne Schliemann (Michael Thell) of Freeport and Lori Korts (Mark Windschitl) of Cambridge; brother, Scott Toenyan of Garfield; nieces and nephews, Hailey, Hayden, and Goddaughter Hannah Schliemann, and Maxwell and Goddaughter Eleanor Korts; his dog, Kirby; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Chad was preceded in death by his grandparents, Norbert and Loretta Hinnenkamp, Edward and Marie Toenyan; uncles, Frank Toenyan, Jerome Messer, Ken Kulzer, and Melvin Wielenberg; aunt, Phyllis Messer; and nephew, Hunter Schliemann.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.