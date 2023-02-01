Celestine A. "Sally" Zirbes, age 98 of Sauk Centre, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at the Alomere Health Hospital in Alexandria, Minnesota.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, February 6 at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Sauk Centre with Rev. Greg Paffel officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Celestine Ann Nathe was born December 1, 1924 in Meire Grove, Minnesota to Theodore and Rose (Inderrieden) Nathe. She attended rural schools through the eighth grade and graduated from Royalton High School. Sally furthered her education by earning her teaching degree from St. Cloud State University. She taught rural schools for eight years until they closed. She was united in marriage to Alcuin J. Zirbes on June 11, 1947 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Melrose. The couple raised five children and had a daughter pass away shortly after birth. Sally went to work at the Sauk Centre Junior High School office and later in the Athletic Community Education office for a total of 24 years, retiring in 1990.
She was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church in Sauk Centre, Christian Women, and served as Secretary of the Stearns County Fair Board. After retirement, Sally enjoyed traveling across the U.S., attending dances with friends, reading, gardening, and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Survivors include her children, David (Joan) Zirbes of Bertha, Audrey (Marc) Wiechmann of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Andrea (Larry) Bick of Sauk Centre, and Jeff Zirbes of Long Prairie; 14 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson; sister, Arlene (Pete) Schroeder of Lino Lakes; brother, Willie (Eileen) Nathe of Zimmerman; sisters-in-law, Shirley Nathe of Melrose and JoAnn Nathe of Sauk Centre; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Sally was preceded in death by her husband, Alcuin Zirbes on January 26, 1989; parents; infant daughter, Mary Therese Zirbes; son, Gary Zirbes; brothers, Hermie, Ralph, and Lambert Nathe; sisters, Millie Zirbes, Irene Rugloski, Cathy Weyland, and Margaret Johnson; brothers-in-law, Hubert Zirbes, Dave Johnson, John Rugloski, and Jerry Weyland; and sister-in-law, Verena Nathe.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral and Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
