Cecile Zehrer, 98

Cecile A. Zehrer, age 98 of Sauk Centre, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Fairway Pines Assisted Living in Sauk Centre, Minnesota. A private Mass of Christian will be held at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church in Sauk Centre with Rev. Rick Aubol officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. The Mass will be videotaped and placed on the funeral home website Thursday afternoon. Cecile Ann Kleinschmidt was born March 22, 1922 in Lake Henry Township, Stearns County, Minnesota to Joseph, Sr. and Margaret (Laubach) Kleinschmidt. She married Conrad Zehrer on October 16, 1944 at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church in Sauk Centre and were married for 60 years. They lived in Sauk Centre where they farmed south of town for 40 years. The couple retired in 1984 and they moved north of Sauk Centre. After Conrad passed away, Cecile cooked for her twin brother for nine years. They both moved into assisted living at Fairway Pines at the age of 92. She was a member of Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church in Sauk Centre and the Christian Mothers. Cecile enjoyed going to Mass daily and praying the rosary, gardening, playing cards, watching TV, listening to Polka music, and visiting with friends and family. Survivors include her children, Terrence Lee Zehrer of San Diego, CA, Jeanne Bliss of St. Augustine, FL, Wendy (David) Smith of Lake Crystal, Diane (Todd) Peterson of Phoenix, AZ, Bob (Wyn) Zehrer of Minneapolis, John (Berta) Zehrer of Soldiers Grove, WI, Mary Zehrer of St. Paul, and Paul (Guillian) Zehrer of San Sebaspopol, CA; nine grandchildren, Ellison (Brian) Anderson, Emily (Seth) Nelson, Margaret (Brad) Thomas, Nick (Caitlin) Peterson, Zach (Laura) Peterson, Amanda (Reed) Fitton, Brandon Zehrer, Katie Bliss, and Elias Zehrer; ten great-grandchildren with one on the way, Sylvia, Lorelei, and Vivian Nelson, Karissa and Callum Anderson, June Thomas, Holland and Harper Peterson, Zane, Colt, and baby sister (due in May) Peterson, and Anders Fitton. Cecile was preceded in death by her husband, Conrad Zehrer on May 17, 2004; parents; brothers, Ollie Kleinschmidt, Joseph Kleinschmidt, and Rev. Sylvester Kleinschmidt; and sisters, Anna Mae Pfeninger, Millie Vener, and Betty Lou Kleinschmidt. Memorials are preferred to St. Croix Hospice. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
