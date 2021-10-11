Cecelia "Bunny" Nancy Jenkins

Bunny's angelic birthday into Heaven was on Monday, October 4, 2021, peacefully with her family, and Sadie, her cat, by her side, at the age of 87.
Cecelia "Bunny" Nancy (Campbell) Jenkins was born on December 24, 1933, in Sioux Falls, SD and grew up in Browns Valley, MN. She graduated high school from Sisseton, SD and eventually she met Wallace Jenkins. The couple married and lived for a short time in Fargo and Miltona before settling their family in Osakis. They were blessed with 5 children: DeLyle "Jim", DeAnne, DeLores, DeLynn, and Deona. Bunny worked as a CNA at the Community Memorial Home (Galeon) in Osakis until her kids graduated and then worked at Belgrade Nursing Home before retiring. She was active in the Osakis First Responders, Osakis VFW 7902 Auxiliary, and at the Osakis Lutheran Church.
Bunny enjoyed gardening, going to garage sales, sewing, traveling, dancing, reading, Bingo, baking banana bread (she used round, lined vegetable cans instead of the traditional loaf pan), making apple butter, caramel rolls, popcorn balls and her infamous cheeseball that became the family tradition for holidays. She also liked saving new crisp dollar bills, eating raw baby carrots, jellybeans, and suckers. Most of all, she loved being with her family, especially with the grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, DeLyle "Jim" Jenkins of Williston, ND, DeAnne (Rick) Steidl of Nelson, DeLores (Les) Butkowski of Sauk Centre, and Deona (Dale) Munsterteiger of Little Sauk; 11 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren; brother, Arthur (Frigga) Sweeten of Morganton, GA; many nieces and nephews; and Sadie, her Siamese cat. Bunny was preceded in death by her parents, 3 siblings, grandson, Ransom Butkowski, Wallace Jenkins; and daughter, DeLynn Jenkins.
A Funeral Service will be held 11:00 AM on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at the Roy-Hetland Funeral Home in Osakis. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Long Prairie (Clotho).
A live stream and recording of the service will be available 11:00 AM on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, on the funeral home website.
Arrangements are with the Roy-Hetland Funeral Home in Osakis. www.royhetland.com
