Caroline M. Kotz, 90

Caroline M. (Rosenow) Kotz, age 90 of Sauk Centre, passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022 at the CentraCare Care Center in Sauk Centre, Minnesota.
Funeral service held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 18 at Zion Lutheran Church in Sauk Centre with Rev. Marty Porter officiating. Interment will be at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls at a later date. Visitation held from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Caroline Mae Rosenow was born January 31, 1932 at home in Round Prairie Township, Todd County, Minnesota to Ortwin and Catherine (Bower) Rosenow. She was baptized, confirmed, and married at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Grey Eagle. She graduated from Grey Eagle High School with the Class of 1949. Caroline was united in marriage to Harry Kotz on May 10, 1952. The couple farmed for 40 years in Birchdale Township. While helping on the farm, Caroline was employed for 11 years at Munsingwear in Little Falls and spent 23 years employed by Kraft Foods in Melrose before retiring. In 1996, they sold the farm and moved to Long Prairie where they lived until September of 2021 before moving to Lake Shore Estate in Sauk Centre.
Caroline was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Sauk Centre. She enjoyed playing Bingo, going to the casinos, and looking for some good deals at auction and garage sales.
Survivors include her husband, Harry Kotz of Sauk Centre; daughters, Stephanie Casey of Sauk Centre and Sandra (Michael) Stowe of Aitkin; five grandchildren, Dustin Lemke of Long Prairie, Derrick Lemke of Sauk Centre, Ashley (Isaac) Roering of Sauk Centre, Jason (April) Stowe of Cloquet, and Shane (Melissa) Stowe of St. Cloud; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Caroline was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Robert Rosenow; and sister, Barbara Francis.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.