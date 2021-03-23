Carol Mohr, 83

Carol Ann (Skeie) Mohr, 83, is in the arms of Jesus. She received her wings on Sunday, March 7, with her husband Jerry by her side in Mesa, AZ. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date for family and frieds. Carol was born March 2, 1938, in Minneapolis, MN to Elmo and Marjorie (Walby) Skeie. She graduated from New London High School in 1956 and then continued her education in Willmar and became an LPN. Carol was united in marriage on Oct. 23, 1959, to Jerome Mohr of Atwater, MN. They shared 61 years together. Carol enjoyed working at the Paynesville Hospital for many years until her five children were born: Pam (Jeff) Lieser of Spring Hill; Jackie Fenske of Chandler AZ; Kelly (Kelley) Mohr of Mesa AZ; Romelle (Michael) Hentges of Paynesville and Kerry (Dana) Mohr of Litchfield, MN. Wanting to spend more time at home with her family, Carol decided to change careers. She then drove school bus for Paynesville Motor and Transfer. Her love of children and sports made this a great opportunity. She loved seeing the children grow from year to year. Driving to many sporting events and state wrestling tournaments were a highlight. Carol drove bus for 18 years until she and Jerry became snowbirds and moved to Mesa, AZ in 1993. Carol and Jerry would return to Paynesville every summer for family fun. Many hours were spent playing cribbage, cards, and Aggravation around the kitchen table. Grandchildren remember making several trips to grandma's candy drawer, which was always filled with salt water taffy, gum, and strawberry bon bons. Summer afternoons were also filled with family fish fries, topped off with rocky road or chocolate marshmallow ice cream cones. Evenings with Grandma/mom were always special too. They were spent hanging out, eating buttery popcorn on her couch, playing music and taking numerous pictures (which are now called selfies). She always knew how to make everyone feel special and taught us how to laugh. Many special memories were made each summer with Grandma Carol. Family was everything to her, and she was everything to us. Her amazing, kind spirit will live on forever. Carol had many hobbies inclduing reading all James Patterson books, teaching the grandkids how to sing karaoke and appreciate music, transplanting flowers and cheering on her favorite basketball or football teams from college to pro. Faith, family, and fun were life lessons taught by Carol. Carol's family would like to extend a special thank you to all her caregivers over the years. We appreciate you. Carol Ann Mohr is survived by her husband Jerry; five children; 15 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and six siblings, Thomas Skeie of Arlington TX, and New London, MN; James (Martha) Skeie of Corcoran, MN; Mary Anderson of Marshall, NC; Richard Skeie of Brandon, FL; Susan (Bruce) Scott of Golden Valley, MN and Kathy Phillips of Mpls, MN. Her heavenly angels waiting to greet her are her parents, Elmo and Marjorie Skeie; brother Alan Skeie; sister-in-law Linda Skeie and LeAnn Skeie; brother-in-law Dudley Anderson; nephews Eric Skeie and Kevin Skeie and niece Gretchen Womack.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.