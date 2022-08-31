Carlin "Tootie" Notch

Carlin K. Notch a.k.a. "Tootie", passed away peacefully on August 28th 2022 in her Sauk Centre home with her family by her.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, September 9 at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Sauk Centre with Rev. Greg Paffel officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date at St. Mary's Cemetery in Long Prairie.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home.
Carlin was the oldest of six children, born June 4th, 1949 to Carl and Karen Bortvit in Estherville, Iowa. When she was seven, Carlin's family moved to a farm outside of Sauk Centre, MN. Carlin attended Sauk Centre school and graduated in June of 1967. On October 14th, 1967 she married the love of her life Norbert J. Notch at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Sauk Centre. Carlin and Norbert enjoyed farming and had farmed in New Munich and later in Long Prairie. Carlin and Norbert welcomed three daughters to their family and in 1994 they left farming and bought a house in Sauk Centre. Besides being a mother and a homemaker, Carlin helped Norb on the farm and worked at Jennie-O-Foods and at the Hardees in Sauk Centre for many years. Where she enjoyed being a biscuit maker and a cook until she physically could not due to becoming disabled from diabetes and Lupus disease. Carlin enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her four grandsons who she adored. Carlin also loved to read and binge watch her favorite tv shows and when she was physically able to she loved playing bingo and going on family trips.
Carlin was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and loved her siblings very much.
Carlin is loved greatly, and will deeply missed by all who she loved and they will never forget how lucky they were to have her in their lives.
Survivors include her husband of 54 years, Norbert Notch of Sauk Centre; children, Susan Doetkott (Joe Burkle) of Sauk Centre and Cynthia (Joe) Bleninger of Browerville; siblings, Burton Bortvit of Elrosa, Katherine Bieringer of Sauk Centre, and Marge Mehr of Melrose; grandchildren, Justin Doetkott of St. Cloud, Kyle Doetkott, Bryan Doetkott of St. Cloud, and William Bleninger of Browerville; brother-in-laws, Rick Torgusen and Clarence Wolters; sister-in-law, Rose Torgusen; and 19 nieces and nephews.
Tootie was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Angie Notch; brothers, William Bortvit, Robert Bortvit; brother-in-law, Richard Notch; sister-in-law, Ruth Wolters; and grandson, Eric Doetkott
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
