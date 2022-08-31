Carlin "Tootie" Notch

Carlin K. Notch a.k.a. "Tootie", passed away peacefully on August 28th 2022 in her Sauk Centre home with her family by her.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, September 9 at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Sauk Centre with Rev. Greg Paffel officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date at St. Mary's Cemetery in Long Prairie.

