Funeral services held at 11:00 AM on Friday, December 3, 2021 at First Baptist Church in Long Prairie with Rev. Bert Holmquist officiating for Carl Holmquist, 90 of Sauk Centre, who passed away on Sunday, November 28, 2021. Burial at Evergreen Cemetery in Long Prairie. Visitation from 4:00 - 7:00 PM on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Stein Chapel in Long Prairie, as well as one hour prior to services at the church on Friday.
Carl Richard Holmquist was born on December 31, 1930 to Carl and Dora (Pettit) Holmquist in Clarissa. He served in the United States Army for almost two years, from February 1952 to November 1953, when he was honorably discharged. He served in Korea in the Artillery Division for one year as corporal of his squadron on the front lines. During his time in the Army, he earned the Korean Service Medal with Two Bronze Service Stars, the National Defense Service Medal, the United National Service Medal and an Overseas Bar.
On December 20, 1958, he married Evelyn "Evie" Durene at the Assembly of God Church in Sauk Centre. The couple farmed in the Little Sauk Township area for most of their lives. Throughout his time farming, Carl raised cattle, pigs and chickens, as well as the crops to sustain the animals. Carl retired from dairy farming in 1990 and then raised beef cattle. He officially retired from farming in 2015, at the age of 84, but always remained a farmer at heart. Carl was a devoted Christian who dedicated his life to serving the Lord. He cared dearly for his family and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Survivors include daughters Lucinda Johnson of Redwood Falls, Teresa (Rob) Gipperich of Louisville, KY, Janell (Scott) Westerman of Sauk Centre, and Linda (Rob) Shurtleff of Lino Lakes; siblings Pearl Radueg of Eagle Bend, Ben of Sauk Centre and Albert (Kay) of Richville; 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents Carl and Dora; wife Evelyn; son Rick; sister Marion Finch; and five brothers Gene, Virgil, Harold, Harry and Marvin Sr.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Obituary, Guest Book and Video Tribute are available online: www.williamsdingmann.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.