Carl E. Norris, 80

Carl E. Norris, age 80 of Brooten, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, February 11, 2022. He passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family after a short battle with pneumonia at Alomere Health Hospital in Alexandria, Minnesota.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, February 21 at Harvest Church in Freeport with Pastor Allen Wieling officiating. Interment will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Melrose.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the church in Freeport.
Carl Ervin Norris was born September 17, 1941 in Spencer, Iowa to Frank and Elva (Freeburg) Norris. He graduated from Spring Lake Park in1959. His first job after high school was for Honeywell, he soon realized working indoors was not for him. Carl was a dreamer, and one of his gifts was to work with his hands, so he left Honeywell for construction work. On January 18, 1962 he married Judith Kneiszler in Minneapolis. Since his real dream was to be a farmer, once they moved to Hinkley, he began farming and worked construction on the side. Since his goal was to farm full-time, Carl and Judy bought a farm in Atwater and they farmed with dairy cattle for 11 years. The family had countless family memories growing up on the farm, where the father figure was always present. Carl exemplified a great love for God, family, music, and a strong work ethic which are all evident in his children and their families. They then sold the farm and moved to Long Prairie and milked a smaller herd of dairy cattle for four more years. Due to physical limitations, Carl had to stop farming, and he drove semi over the road for 16 years.
Carl and Judy lived in many different towns, from Staples, to Sauk Centre, Luverne to Eagle Bend and finally Brooten. Carl's passion for music was certainly evident as he played bass, accordion, piano, and both electric and acoustic guitar. His wonderful voice could be heard in the church choir, or singing with Judy for church specials, but he experienced true joy as he played guitar on the church worship team with his two boys for a number of years. Carl was happiest when he was with his family.
He was a member of Harvest Church in Freeport. He had been a church Deacon and played in the praise band in the various churches he attended. He enjoyed restoring pickups and cars, woodworking, watching tractor pulls, motorsports, and deer hunting.
Survivors include his wife, Judy Norris of Brooten; children, Deborah (Steve) Struthers of Cokato, Steve (Danelle) Norris of Melrose, Victoria (Daniel) Mensen of Osakis, and Aaron (Julie) Norris of Albany; 16 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren; sisters, Shirley (David) Capistrant of Grove City and Beverly (Denny) Smith of Litchfield; and many other extended family members.
Carl was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Roland L. "Bud" Norris; sister, Linda R. Davis; and brother-in-law, Bob Davis.
Casket bearers will be his grandsons, Justin, Jordan, and Jake Struthers, and Jared, Michael, and Andrew Norris.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
