We would like to express our sincere appreciation and thanks on behalf of the passing of our husband and dad, Elmer Hellermann. We would like to thank Father Marv Enneking, Deacon Ernie Kociemba, Father Vince Lieser, Dave Primus, and the Resurrection Choir for the beautiful mass. Helen and Don Van Drehle funeral group and the American Legion for the meal. Austin’s Floral for the bouquet arrangements. Linda Holm and Patton Schad Funeral home staff for their wonderful assistance. To the staff at Park View, Senior Alternative Care, CentraCare Homecare, and CentraCare doctors and nurses for their assistance and wonderful care they provided. He was proud to live in the Melrose community all of his life. He visited many local businesses on his routine walks or drives. He loved to socialize with so many. Thank you to family, friends, neighbors, and community members for the beautiful flowers, memorials, food, cards, prayers, and kind words of sympathy. We will forever be grateful. As he would always say, “See you in the movies!” Sincerely, Anna “Annie” Hellermann Donnie and Debbie Hellermann Dale and Debbie Hellermann Gary (Fritz) and Jean Hellermann Denise and Steve Rieland Diane and Paul Brickweg
