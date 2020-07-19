The family of Harvey Rohe would like to thank everyone for the cards, food, gifts, thoughts and prayers during this time. Also special thanks to Fr. Eb Schefers and everyone who helped with the beautiful Mass. We greatly appreciate the care and support Harvey received from Dr. Heller and the nurses of CentraCare Clinic and Hospice. ~The Harvey Rohe Family~

