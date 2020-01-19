The family of Harold Walters wish to express their appreciation to those who offered such kindness, support and messages of sympathy and comfort in our bereavement. Special thanks to Father Greg Paffel, Steve Wielenberg, Chaplin Deb Hadley and Knute Nelson Hospice for their visits and help.
