The family of Sharon Gamradt would like to thank family, friends, neighbors and community members for the incredible outpouring of love and support in the difficult loss of a beautiful wife, mom, Nana and sister. It was very evident to all of us that she is seen by others in the same way that our family sees her. She was genuine, positive and loving. We are grateful for the many meals, cards, flowers, memorials, phone calls, prayers and gestures of kindness. Many of you waited in line for a long time to give your condolences; your presence was truly appreciated. We will treasure the memories you shared with us of the ways Sharon touched your lives and hearts. We would like to especially thank the Hospice Team for the incredible guidance and care in mom’s time with us at home. You truly are angels here on earth! Thank you to Patton Schad Funeral and Cremation Service for the wonderful help in making arrangements. Thank you to Father Marv Enneking who did a beautiful job honoring mom’s life and said it best when he said “We need more Sharon’s in the world!” To every individual who reached out to us in any way during our time of grief, we are ever so grateful for your love and encouragement. Sharon’s beautiful smile and heart will be missed by all who knew her. Help us carry her love for life and for others with us as we move forward. With gratitude, Dave Gamradt; Naomi & Chris Kohn; Kathy, Mike, Cooper & Riley Wolff; Joe, Presley & Jagger Gamradt; Marie, Jay, Jackson, Maggie & Morgan Haskamp; Erik Gamradt & Trevor Drake
