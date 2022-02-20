The family of Lavern Scherping wish to thank everyone for your thoughts prayers and support that was bestowed upon us by family, friends and professionals during our time of grief. Thank you Father Dan Walz and Father Bob Harren for the spiritual guidance which provided so much comfort We cannot say enough about the people that gave of themselves to cook and serve the food, who came to the services supporting us, and everyone who brought or sent gifts and card Not enough can be said about the medical and support staff at the Melrose and St, Cloud hospital. You provided outstanding care not only for Lavern but our family as well. Even though you worked long hours and had an incredible work load you took time to care for our family as well, You have been putting your lives at risk for the last two years providing care in a very difficult and dangersous environment . You are the real heroes, Please don't give up. Again thank you all so very much. We are truly blessed.
