Thank you from Swiggum/Quistorff Family

We would like to send our sincerest thanks to all of those who showered us with their love and support at the passing of our beautiful Becky. We would especially like to thank the amazing LifeSource team that coordinated the organ donation process and the staff at St. Cloud Hospital. We are humbled and deeply touched by all of the outpouring of cards, kindnesses and donations made in her honor. Thank you to those who sent wishes, for the many beautiful floral pieces, to those that made the funeral Mass so special, those that provided the luncheon and to the Wrap Shack and the bag tournament team that helped at the cabin reception. Because of the generousity of so many, a college fund has been established for Becky’s son, Jameson through a GoFundMe account at https://gofund.me/15d1c7e7 and the first annual Bean Bag Tournament which was held in her honor. Although our hearts are heavy with the loss, our grief has been softened by the tremendous caring and love shown to us. May God bless all of these many kind hearts. God’s signs of grace and hope continue to fill our lives and give us comfort. You all have our deepest appreciation. Jim and Lori Quistorff & families Charlie Swiggum & families
