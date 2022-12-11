We would like to thank each one of you who made Nathans 40 years of life so great! Muscular dystrophy did not stop him from enjoying every minute of his life - from 4 wheeling with his dad, friends and relatives to hunting with his buddies, he lived life to the fullest! He loved just visiting with his friends. He made an impact on anyone he met - to their long talks with his mom and to the people he looked up to - his brother Dustin and his family Angela, Wyatt, Lane, Emma his sister Keshia and Grandma Dorothy. We would like to thank Pastor Lisa for the awesome service and to all the people who helped in the kitchen and who helped support us. Thanks also to the Padua Pub for the great meal. We thank anyone and everyone who has ever helped Nate during his times of need, especially his aides who ended up being his friends. You will never be forgotten! Nate is now able to walk, run and use his arms! He is now free! Jim and Linda Nelson
