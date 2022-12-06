Bryan Roman Goebel, 54

Bryan Roman Goebel, age 54 of Stewartville, formerly of Albany, passed away after a two year battle with cancer on Monday, December 5, 2022 at his home in Stewartville, Minnesota, with his family by his side.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 10 at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany with Rev. Julius Beckermann, O.S.B. officiating. Entombment will be held in the parish cemetery.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.