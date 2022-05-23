Bonita "Bonnie" L. Woitalla, 73

Bonita L. "Bonnie" Woitalla, age 73 of St. Anna, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at her home in St. Anna, Minnesota.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 28 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Anna with Rev. Edward Vebelun officiating. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church in St. Anna.
Bonita LeAnn Adolph was born February 12, 1949 in Eden Valley, Minnesota to Ferdinand and Ethel (Cutis) Adolph. In 1959, the family moved to Holdingford. After graduating from high school,
Bonnie began working in Minneapolis for two years. She married John Woitalla on June 14, 1969 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Holdingford. Together, the couple farmed, and later Bonnie worked at The Landing in St. Anna for five years and at Mills Fleet in Waite Park for two years.
Bonnie was an active member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Anna. She was on the parish council for six years, funeral lunch coordinator for 39 1/2 years, president and vice-president of the Christian Mothers, and was on the bazaar committee for one year. She enjoyed listening to KASM along with dancing to Old Time Music. She cooked and baked for all those that helped on the farm. In her downtime, she enjoyed playing cards, doing word find puzzles, and relaxing with her cats, Smokey and Sunny, but most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family especially her grandchildren, Mikayla, Grace, and Abby.
Survivors include her husband, John Woitalla of St. Anna; children, Kurt (Wendy) Woitalla, Kristi Woitalla, and Keith (Patty) Woitalla all of St. Anna; grandchildren, Mikayla, Grace, and Abby Woitalla; sister-in-law, Louise Adolph of Holdingford; and mother-in-law, Mary Woitalla of Albany.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, Ferdinand and Ethel Adolph; brothers, Larry and Rodney Adolph; sister-in-law, Cathy Adolph; brothers-in-law, James Rakotz and Raymond Woitalla; and father-in-law, Alois Woitalla.
A special thank you to St. Croix Hospice for the wonderful care they gave Bonnie.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.