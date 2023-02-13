Beverly Alice Zinter, 84

Beverly Alice became a late Christmas present when she was born on December 28, 1938, the daughter of Raymond and Erna (Gilb) Hummel of Vesta, Minnesota. She attended grade school and then helped at her family farm. Beverly was a member of the Girl Scouts and loved to roller skate as a kid, often finishing the night skating with her Dad. She later moved to Long Prairie with her family.

In 1955, she moved to Lamberton, MN, but after a year returned to Long Prairie to be closer to family. On May 6, 1958, Beverly married who would become her husband for the next 64 years, David Zinter. The couple had three children, Mary, Brian, and Karin. They raised their family on their farm in rural Long Prairie. The couple worked side by side with the everyday farming activities. The children had the opportunity to help at times also, otherwise could enjoy the fresh air and running and playing on the land.

