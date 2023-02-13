Beverly Alice Zinter, 84

Beverly Alice became a late Christmas present when she was born on December 28, 1938, the daughter of Raymond and Erna (Gilb) Hummel of Vesta, Minnesota. She attended grade school and then helped at her family farm. Beverly was a member of the Girl Scouts and loved to roller skate as a kid, often finishing the night skating with her Dad. She later moved to Long Prairie with her family.
In 1955, she moved to Lamberton, MN, but after a year returned to Long Prairie to be closer to family. On May 6, 1958, Beverly married who would become her husband for the next 64 years, David Zinter. The couple had three children, Mary, Brian, and Karin. They raised their family on their farm in rural Long Prairie. The couple worked side by side with the everyday farming activities. The children had the opportunity to help at times also, otherwise could enjoy the fresh air and running and playing on the land.
Beverly for a period worked at the family potato business and later worked at a group home for vulnerable adults. When they were younger, she was the kind sister that often took her brother Gene to movies. When they had an open weekend night, Beverly and David could be found circling the local dance halls. Beverly enjoyed a good game of bingo and on occasion would join in on rippers.
Beverly loved her family time. She adored her grandchildren and became a great-grandma. Being the best! Kind-hearted was the way she lived life and showered her love onto others. Beverly will be missed by all.
Beverly Zinter passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023, at the Lakewood Nursing Home in Staples. She was 84 years old.
She leaves behind her children, Mary (Ken) Woeste, Brian Zinter, and Karin (Jan) Fearing; Beth, Mark and Dan Woeste, Jeremy and Brian Zinter, and Adam and Rebecca Fearing called her Grandma; Beverly was great-grandma to Taylor, Shyla, Ethan, Jace, Grady and Oliver; her siblings, Gene (Evie) Hummel, Delbert "Buzz" (Chris) Hummel.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David; parents, Raymond and Erna Hummel; sisters, Darlene Haring and Elvera Kohlnhofer; brother, Glen Hummel; and daughter-in-law, Theresa Zinter.
A Funeral Service was held on Friday, February 10, 2023, at the American Lutheran Church in Long Prairie. Interment was at the Evergreen Cemetery in Long Prairie. Arrangements for Beverly are with the Iten Funeral Home of Browerville.
