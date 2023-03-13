Betty M. Fearing, 91

Betty M. Fearing, age 91 of Long Prairie, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at the Galeon Community Home in Osakis, Minnesota.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the United Methodist Church in Cloth on Thursday, April 20 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. A short Service will be held at 6 p.m. A private family burial will be held at a later date.
Betty Mae Fearing was born December 1, 1931 in Stanton County, Nebraska to Earl and Minnie (Wittnebel) Fahrenholz. She grew up in rural Eagle Bend and graduated from Eagle Bend High School. On October 19, 1951 she was united in marriage to Warren "Red" Fearing in Webster, South Dakota. The couple farmed near Long Prairie while raising six children, with her husband working for Starry Construction and her on the farm. They decided to sell the farm and build Midway Gas in 1970, which turned into a family affair. Many good memories were made there. In 1991 they sold the business and relocated to Hackensack area where they worked for the DNR and in the fall drove back and forth to Long Prairie to work at Petron's Potato Farm. Then in 2001 they moved back to Long Prairie area to be closer to family.
Betty was a regular attendee at the United Methodist Church in Clotho. She loved spending time with her family, gardening, snowmobiling, fishing, deer hunting, visiting a casino, playing cards and putting puzzles together.
She is survived by her children, Gary (Julie) Fearing of Paynesville; Cindy (Arlan) Bjorstrom of Long Prairie; Janet (Lloyd) Hinnenkamp of Long Prairie; Patricia Fearing of Lakeside, California; Michael (Janis) Fearing of Long Prairie; and Lori (Jeramie) Heifort of Long Prairie; 13 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren with on on the way; and 2 great-great grandchildren; and sisters, Marlene Baxter and Vicki Davis; numerous nieces, nephews; and numerous brothers and sister-in-law.
Betty was predeceased by her husband of 71 years, Warren; parents; brother, Harley Fahrenholz; and one great grandchild, baby boy Thompson.
