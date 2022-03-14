Betty L. Holm, age 96 of Sauk Centre, passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at the CentraCare Care Center in Sauk Centre, Minnesota.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 16 at First Lutheran Church in Sauk Centre with Rev. Michael Carlson officiating. Interment will be in the Svea Lund Cemetery near Little Sauk.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Betty Lorraine Lyon was born July 3, 1925 in Breckenridge, Minnesota to Arthur and Mildred (Palmerton) Lyon. Betty graduated from Grey Eagle High School. She was united in marriage to Gordon Holm on July 19, 1947 at the Grey Eagle United Methodist Church in Grey Eagle. Betty worked at Diamond Point for a number of years but primarily stayed at home raising her family. She was a member of First Lutheran Church in Sauk Centre. Betty enjoyed baking, especially wedding cakes, tooling leather, sewing, crocheting, gardening, and will always be remembered for having a pot of coffee ready.
Survivors include her children, Rev. Jill Holm of Sauk Centre, Bonnie Engle of Sauk Centre, Lynn Holm of Sauk Centre, Sharon "Sherry" Holm of Pillager, and LaBeth Holm of Cushing; daughter-in-law, Roxy Holm of Sauk Centre; eight grandchildren and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and brothers, Robert Ball of Fosston, and Leonard Ball of Fosston.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon Holm on February 14, 2004; parents; son, Norbert "Norby" Holm in 2010; sister, Joyce Kutzler; and brothers, Sidney Lyon and Allen Coats.
Serving as casket bearers will be Eric Engle, Brent Engle, Dr. Tara Zehrer, Holly Engle, Camren Blank, Amber Lenz, Jesse Holm, and Derek Holm. Honorary bearers will be all of Betty's great-grandchildren.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
