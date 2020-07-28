Betty J. Towle, 82

Betty J. Towle, age 82, of Burtrum, died peacefully on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at the CentraCare Health Hospital in Long Prairie, Minnesota. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 28 at Brighter Days Family Church in Burtrum with Rev. Anna Payne officiating. Interment will follow at Moses Dane Cemetery in Burtrum. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church in Burtrum. The family asks that you wear your own protective medical mask. Betty Jane Walker was born August 2, 1937 in Sauk Centre, Minnesota to Edward and Ann (Olson) Walker. On September 21, 1956, she married Allen Towle in Burtrum. After their marriage, the couple moved to Coon Lake for five years then Circle Pines and in 1971 they moved to Burtrum. Betty worked as a cook at the Rock Tavern and Golden Eagle Supper Club. Betty also known to others as “Sweet Pea” was an excellent cook. Some of her favorite pastimes were bowling, playing dice and card games, and spending winters in Louisiana. Betty was known to enjoy a good water fight; bringing the water hose in the house if it meant she would win. She also enjoyed going to the Casino to play Blackjack where she could clear a table in no time. Survivors include her children, Jeannie Unger of Sauk Centre, Dale (Judy) Towle of Clear Lake, Judy (Mike) Meagher of Burtrum, Hoppe (Sheila) Towle of Grey Eagle, and Pat Towle and Mona Towle of Marksville, Louisiana; 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Robert (Pearl) Walker, Patricia Srnsky, Inez Karnes, and Ed Walker Jr. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Allen “Ugly” Towle on June 26, 2011; parents, Edward and Ann Walker; son, Terry Towle; son-in-law, Kevin Unger; grandsons, Craig Rohde and Travis Towle; sister, Anna Mae Polley; brothers-in-law, Jim Srnsky, Clyde Karnes, and Vince Polley; and sister-in-law, LouAnn Walker. Serving as casket bearers will be Scott Rohde, Brian Towle, Ryan Knutson, Chris Towle, Eric Towle, and Steve Bjerk. Honorary bearers will be grandchildren, Bobbi Jo Meagher, Dawn Becker, Candice Rohde, Jannice Rawlins, Bethany Towle, Tiffany Towle, Casey Towle, and Mike “Bucky” Meagher. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Grey Eagle.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.