Betty (Elizabeth) Asfeld died March 21, 2023 in Melrose.
A Memorial mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 25 at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Sauk Centre. A visitation will start at 9 a.m. the morning of the service at the church.
Betty (Elizabeth) McCann was born on July 31, 1936 to Michael and Loretta (McIntee) McCann in Menana, MN.
Betty married the love of her life on February 16, 1957. She liked to dance, play cards, travel and go to the casino. She worked as a bank teller, on their family farm, Jennie-O, and Wal-Mart before retiring to their home just north of Sauk Centre.
Betty was a woman of faith, a member of Christian Mother's, and a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church. She loved her family and friends.
Survivors include her husband of 66 years, Leo; their children, Leon (Vicki) Asfeld of Texas; Linda Beilke of Washington; Bonnie Asfeld of St. Cloud; Joan (Chris) Markwardt of Kimball; Bruce (Rose) Asfeld of West Union; and Joe (Linda) Asfeld of Sauk Centre; 29 grand kids and many great grandchildren.
Betty is preceded in death by her parents; brothers and sisters; daughter Amy Harlow and great grandson Zander.
