Bernice Peterson, 85

Bernice Agnes (Schmeising) Peterson, age 85 of Princeton, MN died peacefully at home, surrounded by her family on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Bernice Schmiesing was born February 23, 1934 in Sauk Centre, Minnesota to Ben and Augusta (Niehoff) Schmiesing. On November 26, 1953 she married Lloyd (Pete) Peterson at Meir Grove MN. The couple resided in Coon Rapids Mn until retiring to Backus Mn. until Pete passed away in 1995. Survivors include her children and grandchildren, Daniel (Wendy) Peterson of Glenwood MN (Elisabeth (Adam) Roesch, Emily (Sam)Sidhom and Abby (Don) Simon) ; Roxane (Jack ) Holder of Princeton MN (Alicia Holder) ; children of her son Jeffrey Peterson (Corey and Jesse Peterson) ; six great grandchildren ; brothers and sisters, Adeline (Roy) Middendorf of Sauk Centre, Helen Miller of Sauk Centre, Eleanore Muellner of Cologne, Catherine Schmiesing of Sauk Centre, Isadore (Jan) Schmiesing of Swanville, and Joseph (Cynthia) Schmiesing of Sauk Centre. She was preceded in death by her husband Lloyd (Pete) Peterson ; her son Jeffrey Jerome Peterson ; her parents, her sisters, Marina Atkinson and Erma Schauer; brothers Walter Schmeising, Tony Schmeising and Frank Schmeising. There will be a celebration of life gathering for Bernie on Sunday, August 23, 2020 from noon to 3 p.m. at Diamond Point Restaurant in Sauk Centre, MN.
