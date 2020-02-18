Bernice Kluempke, 92

Bernice A. Kluempke, age 92 of Melrose, died peacefully, surrounded by her family on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the CentraCare Health Nursing Home in Melrose, Minnesota. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, February 17 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Freeport with Rev. Marvin Enneking officiating. Interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Melrose. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Melrose and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the church. Bernice Agnes Koopmeiners was born on June 17, 1927 in Saint Francis, Minnesota to Bernard and Veronica (Pohlmann) Koopmeiners. She worked at Frieler Ice Cream Shop in Melrose. Bernice married Robert Kluempke on May 25, 1948 at St. Francis Catholic Church in St. Francis. The couple farmed north of Melrose and they enjoyed square dancing and bowling together. Robert passed away on December 6, 1989. Bernice married James “Jim” Primus on August 5, 1995 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Melrose. Bernice was a resident of Parkview in Melrose for the last six years. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Christian Women, and Legion of Mary. Survivors include her children, Arlene (Urban) Beuning of Melrose, Michael (Judy) Kluempke of Somerset, Kentucky, Gary (Bonnie) Kluempke of McKinney, Texas, Don (Sharon) Kluempke of Melrose, Mary Kay (Gerard) Huhne of St. Joseph, Carol (Mark) Stangler of St. Cloud, Amy (Ken) Stangler of Blaine and Jean (Mike) Hellermann of Melrose; 18 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren with three on the way; sister, Alice Oehrlein; brother, Bernard (Carol) Koopmeiners; and sisters-in-law, Lucy Koopmeiners, Marina Koopmeiners, and Lorene Koopmeiners. Bernice was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Kluempke on December 6, 1989; husband, James “Jim” Primus on August 14, 2012; son, Hermie Kluempke on October 11, 1962; sister, Lorraine (Lawrence) Hoeschen; brothers, Laverne Koopmeiners, Melvin Koopmeiners, and Linus Koopmeiners; and brother-in-law, Ted Oehrlein. Serving as casket bearers will be Robert Stangler, Mark Beuning, Derrek Solarz, Luke Stangler, Matthew Kluempke, and Scott Kluempke. Cross bearer will be Jill Babiarz and scripture bearer will be Ryan Kluempke. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
