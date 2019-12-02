Bernice Brichacek, 88, of Browerville, passed away on November 27, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, 11 a.m., at Christ the King Catholic Church in Browerville with Fr. Mitchell Bechtold officiating. Interment held at Christ the King Catholic Cemetery, Browerville. Bernice was born January 17, 1931, in Hartford Township, Todd County, to Stanley and Angeline (Zigan) Spychalla. She married Harry Brichacek on October 1, 1949. Bernice was a devout catholic who loved spending time with her family; always looking forward to family events and spending time with her siblings. She was a devoted mother and grandmother, always being upbeat and positive. Bernice was a wonderful cook, fish being her favorite food. She enjoyed coloring with the grandkids, picking berries and wild mushrooms, playing cards, bingo and games. Bernice loved being on the farm where she gardened and loved watching the birds. She was a member of the Homemakers, Christ the King Church and one of the founding members of the funeral lunch program. Bernice is preceded in death by her parents, husband Harry, son Kevin, siblings Duane Spychalla and Stanley Spychalla Jr. Bernice is survived by her children, Dani (Jerome) Sovich, Wayne (Susan) Brichacek, Steven (Patty) Brichacek and Stanley (Ginger) Brichacek; daughter-in-law Cindy Brichacek; 14 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; siblings, Valerian (Lori) Spychalla, Roland (Barb) Spychalla, Blondie (Victor) Lemke, Adrian (Diane) Spychalla, Marietta (Bill) Boysen and sister-in-law Billie Spychalla. Arrangements with the Iten Funeral Home – itenfuneralhome.com.
Bernice Brichacek
