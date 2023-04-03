Bernice "Bernie" Uhlenkamp, 84

Bernice M. "Bernie" Uhlenkamp, age 84 of Elrosa, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at the CentraCare Hospital in Sauk Centre, Minnesota.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 5 at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Elrosa with Rev. Mark Botzet officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Elrosa. The Christian Mothers will pray a Rosary at 4 p.m. followed parish prayers at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evening at the church.
Bernice Marie Kortan was born May 1, 1938 in Melrose, Minnesota to Frank and Loretta (Vogel) Kortan. She was united in marriage to Ernest "Ernie" Uhlenkamp on June 1, 1957 at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Sauk Centre. Bernie primarily worked as a Teacher's Aide at Holy Family School in Sauk Centre. She later became a foster grandmother at Holy Family School and was also a hospice volunteer. She was a member of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Elrosa, Christian Women, Diocesan Council of Catholic Women, and the Two Cylinder Club. Bernie enjoyed crocheting, watching the Minnesota Twins and her grandchildren's sporting events, puzzles, coloring, and loved socializing with friends and family.
Survivors include her children, Tom (Jolene) Uhlenkamp of Villard, Gerard (Kristina) Uhlenkamp of Brooten and Mark (Sherrie) Uhlenkamp of Melrose; grandchildren, Brendan, Nicholas, Kaitlyn, James, Faith (Noah), Zachary (Makala), Daniel (Bella), Micah (Katlin) and Dante; one great-granddaughter on the way; brothers and sisters, Darlene (John) Dols of Sauk Centre, Jeanette (Joe) Loehr of Melrose, Michael (Theresa) Kortan of Melrose, and Julie Grams of St. Cloud.
Bernie was preceded in death by her husband, Ernie Uhlenkamp on October 10, 2015; parents; infant daughter, Marie Uhlenkamp; infant son, Charles Uhlenkamp; and sister, Karen Moening.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral and Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
