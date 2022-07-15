Bernice A. Garbina, 66

Bernice A. Garbina, age 66, of St. Cloud passed away surrounded by family at the St. Cloud Hospital on Sunday, July 10, 2022 after a brief illness. Per her wishes, no services will be held. A family celebration of life will be this autumn, Bernice's favorite season.
Bernice was born on March 23, 1956 in Melrose, MN to Edward and Florence (Feldewerd) Hinnenkamp. She was a graduate of the Melrose High School, Alexandria Technical & Community College, and Metropolitan State University with a degree in accounting. She enjoyed a long career as a tax accountant; operating her own tax accounting service and recently as a CPA/bookkeeper for Finken Water Treatment, Plumbing, Heating and Cooling.
Bernice enjoyed embroidering, quilting and volunteering at the Saint Scholastic Convent. She was always smiling and sharing stories around family and friends! She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer (Jordan) Jensen of Billings, Montana; Siblings, Jeron (Lavonne) Hinnenkamp of Melrose, Susan (Dave) Voeltz of Sauk Rapids, Ben (Pam) Hinnenkamp of Sauk Centre, Jane (Craig) Olsen of Altoona, Wisconsin, Anne (Ray) Kenney of Woodbury, and Pete (Barb) Hinnenkamp of Melrose; 14 nieces and nephews; and six great-nieces and nephews.
Bernice was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, and great-nephew.
