Bernadine "Bernie" Boecker, 73

Bernadine G. "Bernie" Boecker, age 73 of Grey Eagle, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at the Mother of Mercy Nursing Home in Albany, Minnesota.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 20 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Grey Eagle with Rev. Ronald Dockendorf officiating. Interment will be held in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Bernadine Gertrude Kneisl was born June 30, 1949 in Wadena, Minnesota to John and Clara (Price) Kneisl. She was united in marriage to Jerome Boecker on October 30, 1971 at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Wadena, Minnesota. Bernie worked at Jennie-O Turkey Store for over 25 years until her retirement. She was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Grey Eagle and the Christian Women. Bernie enjoyed reading and spending time with her family and friends.
Survivors include her children, Bonnie (Marty) Brown of Cologne, Sharon Rohde of Grey Eagle, Kathy (Troy) Elliott of Royalton, and Jerome "J.B." Boecker, Jr. of Grey Eagle; six grandchildren, Samantha Robideaux, Adam Rohde, Brandon Rohde, Riley Elliott, Reagan Elliott, and Jerome Boecker III; and sisters, Margaret Hammerschmidt of Plymouth and Marie (Jack) King of Sherman, Texas.
Bernie was preceded in death by her husband, Jerome Boecker on April 18, 2006; parents; grandson, Matthew Robideaux; brothers and sisters, Rita Kneisl, Annette Lancaster, Charles Kneisl, and John Kneisl; and son-in-law, David Rohde.
Arrangements w ere made with Patton-Schad Funeral and Cremation Services of Grey Eagle.
