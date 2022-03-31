Belinda Prather, 61, of Clarissa, passed away on March 28, 2022. Funeral services for Belinda were held on Friday, April 1, 2022, at the United Methodist Church in Clarissa with Pastor Kali Christensen officiating. Burial was held at Woodman Cemetery, Clarissa
Belinda was born February 16, 1961, in Redfield, South Dakota to James & Marylin (Dvorak) Norwood. She married Wayne Prather on November 20, 1980. She enjoyed going to the state fair, music and going on trips. She collected porcelain dolls and was a huge Packers' fan. She loved watching Little House on the Prairie, Disney movies and playing Soda Crush on her phone. Belinda was a tough outspoken lady who farmed, gardened, and milked cows all while working outside the home at various jobs. She was a very caring person who loved her children and grandchildren and always had a hug for everyone.
Belinda is survived by her husband Wayne; children: Evert (Kimberly) Prather, Joshua (Mary) Prather and Justin (Brittany) Prather, Tanya (Chad) Landowski, stepson Daniel Prather; 12 grandchildren and one the way; siblings: Candace (Ford) Anderson, Delbert Norwood, James (Beckie) Norwood, Buenna (Warren) Knacke, Mary (Tom) Witucki; and many nieces and nephews. Belinda is preceded in death by her parents, James and Marylin Norwood; son Earl; siblings: Roland Norwood, John Norwood, and "Babs" Barbara Norwood. Arrangements are with the Iten Funeral Home of Browerville, MN.
