Beatrice Funk, 101

Beatrice B. Funk, of New Munich, went to meet her beloved Lord on Friday, November 27, 2020. She passed away peacefully with her children by her side at CentraCare Health, Melrose, Minnesota. Beatrice was 101. Beatrice Bernice Rademacher was born November 8, 1919 in New Munich, Minnesota to John and Anna (Froehler) Rademacher. She was united in marriage to Edward Funk on June 2, 1942 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Munich. Beatrice was a strong and loving woman, operating the family farm and raising 12 children for years after Edward died at age 50. She moved to the village of New Munich when her son, Art, took responsibility for the farm. There she had many friends, loved playing cards, tended her flower garden and fed her birds. She made it her mission to always have fresh flowers on the altar at the church. Quilting was her hobby and she made over 100 quilts. Babies and brides got quilts. Family was everything to Beatrice and they adored her. She had an amazing sense of humor, always willing to go along with mischievous antics of her fun-loving 12 children who helped fill her life with fun and laughter. She loved her grandchildren and always had time for them. Her family and friends will miss her dearly. Beatrice was a member of the Immaculate Conception Parish in New Munich, the Catholic Aid Financial, St. Ann’s Christian Women Society, Saint Valeria’s Mission Group, Daughters of Isabella and she was a Crosier Apostolate. Her faith was very important to her. Survivors include her children: Mary Ann (Mel) Kammers of Richmond, Dorine (Allen) Ebel of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, Cel Funk of Alexandria, Rita (Roger) Scherping of St. Joseph, Rene (Tom) Pierskalla of Avon, Art (Kay) Funk of New Munich, Kathy (Tom) Ecker of Miltona, Ken Funk of New Munich, Ron (Carol) Funk of Sauk Centre, Fran (Elaine) Funk of Sauk Centre, Marlene (Tom) Altendahl of Villard, Vic (Patty) Funk of Clearwater, 49 grandchildren, 69 great-grand children, 12 great-grand-stepchildren. She is also survived by her sister Mariette Mueller of Albany, and sister-in-laws Dorothy Rademacher of New Munich and Beatrice Rademacher of Sauk Centre. She is preceded in death by her husband, Edward in 1970, parents, sisters, Aurelia Feldeward and Eileen Kuhl; brothers Virgil, Vernon, Silverius and Ralph Rademacher, brothers-in-law Nick Feldeward and Mark Kuhl and sisters-in-law Theresa and Marie Rademacher. A private graveside service was held on Monday, November 30th at the Immaculate Conception Cemetery in New Munich with Rev. Daniel Walz officiating. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank the friendly and caring staff at the CentraCare Melrose Center (especially Daniell) for the kindness and care they gave to their mother. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
