Beatrice "Beaty" Douvier, 91

Beatrice "Beaty" C. Douvier, age 91 of Melrose, passed away on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at the CentraCare Care Center in Melrose, Minnesota.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 23 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Melrose with Rev. Marvin Enneking officiating. Inurnment in the parish cemetery.
Visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Melrose and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Parish prayers held at 7 p.m. Monday evening at the funeral home.
Beatrice Catherine Greener was born July 22, 1930 in Albany, Minnesota to Michael and Eva (Loehlein) Greener. She was united in marriage to Gilbert "Gib" Douvier on June 2, 1949 at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany. Beaty worked at the Jennie-O for over 30 years until her retirement. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Melrose. Beaty enjoyed sewing, puzzles, gardening, taking an occasional trip to the casino, and loved playing cards, especially Smear.
Survivors include her children, Perry (Mary Ann) Douvier of Holdingford, Kathy (Donny) Dobmeier of St. Rosa, Sandy (Sam) Klaphake of Belgrade, Gail (Randy) Eich of St. Joseph, Randy (Terry) Douvier of Brooten, Debbie (John) Fischbach of Becker, and Jeff Douvier of Melrose; 30 grandchildren, 57 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild; and sisters-in-law, Regina, Evelyn, and Audrey.
Beaty was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert "Gib" Douvier on October 5, 1999; parents; son, Mark Douvier; grandson, Andrew; great-grandchildren, Avery and Leo; brothers and sisters, Roman, Conrad, Eleanor, Leona, Edward, Marcella, Albert, Marion, and Bernice.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
