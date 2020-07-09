Barbara K. Heinrich Girvin, age 88 of Little Falls, MN passed from this earth too soon on June 26, 2020. Born and raised in Paynesville, MN Barb married her high school sweetheart, Richard (Dick) Heinrich in 1951 and they resided in the Twin Cities and New Hope MN prior to moving to Little Falls in 1962. Barb put her Accounting degree to work at the Little Falls Dental Court for over 30 years and retired as Office Manager in 1996. Unexpectantly widowed in 1991 Barb was blessed with a second love and married Dr. (retired) William Girvin in 1998. Barb and Bill enjoyed their retirement years together by traveling, spending time with family and enjoying winters in Arizona. Barb was an avid bridge player, a hospital volunteer and longtime PEO member. She loved spending time with friends and family and well-behaved puppies. Warm, welcoming and always there for loved ones, she is gone too soon and will be deeply and forever missed. Barb was proceeded in death by her parents, Ray and Georgia Koepp, husband Dick Heinrich, son Scott Heinrich and sisters Kathryn Morningstar, Mary Alice Bianchi and Sandra Bereman. Survived by husband William Girvin, daughter Lisa Heinrich Triplett, granddaughters Kaitlin Triplett and Jennifer Triplett and grandson Mat Heinrich, stepdaughters Jody (Mark) Johnson, Diane (Scot) Bigalke , Pam Girvin, Maureen (Jon) Palashewski, stepgrandchildren Brian Bigalke, Chad (Rhiannon) Bigalke, Brady Kittel, Jessica Kittel, Rachel Palashewshi, Elena Palashewski, Joshua Palashewski, Jolene (Zach) Johnson Armstrong, Eric (Valerie) Johnson, Catherina Johnson and Ethan Johnson, six step great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Outdoor Service and burial July 18, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Salem Historic Church and Cemetery, 28547 220th St, Paynesville MN 56362. In case of severe weather burial will be moved to July 25. Please bring a folding chair for seating and a mask to protect our elderly family and friends. Memorials preferred to First United Church in Little Falls, MN or Salem Historic Church and Cemetery in Paynesville.
