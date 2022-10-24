Barbara Jean Essler, 70

Barbara J. "Buns" Essler, age 70 of Sauk Centre, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at her home in Sauk Centre, Minnesota.
Per Barb's request, the family will have a private service.
Barbara Jean Louden was born May 7, 1952 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Richard and Lorraine (Ahles) Louden. She was united in marriage to Richard "Rich" Essler on May 5, 1973 in New London, Minnesota. Barb worked as a paraprofessional and secretary for the Sauk Centre Public Schools for many years. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, traveling, spending winters in Arizona and summers at the cabin, cooking and reading. More than anything, Barb loved being a grandma to her six grandchildren. She was known for her contagious smile and laughter, and always there for anyone who needed a helping hand.
Survivors include her husband of 49 years, Rich Essler of Sauk Centre; children, Shannon Essler-Petty (Richard Petty) of Clearwater and Derek (Jessica) Essler of Sauk Centre; grandchildren, Adyson, Nolan, and Quinn Petty, Ruby, Tori, and Tyler Essler; brothers and sisters, Pat Jager of Spicer, Tim (Nancy) Louden of New London, Steve (Sue) Louden of Austin, Texas; Judy Loudon of Sartell, and Mary Horn of Melrose; brothers and sisters-in-law, Debbie Louden, Trudi Louden, Shirley (Gene) Bertram, Laurie King, Dave Essler, and Dan (Margaret) Essler.
Barb was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Brittany Essler; brothers, Michael Louden, Thomas Loudon, Charles Louden, and Christopher Louden; brothers-in-law, Tim King and Phil Jager; father and mother-in-law, Henry and Lorraine Essler; and nephew, Forrest Louden.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
