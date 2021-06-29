B. Marilyn Klukken, age 87, of Long Prairie and Osakis, passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at her nephew’s home in Osakis, MN. Marilyn was born at home on May 27, 1934, to B. Elvin and Lillie (Dahl) Klukken in Osakis, MN - the second of five children. Raised on the family farm, she graduated from Osakis High School with the Class of 1952. She loved school - participating in choir, band, and many other school activities. Most notably, she was selected Homecoming Queen her senior year. She received her Bachelor of Arts from Luther College, Decorah, IA in 1957 and took her first teaching job in Coeur D’Alene, ID. Moving to California she then spent the next 24 years teaching in the Los Angeles Public School District where she taught Physical Education and coached women’s volleyball, track and field and drill team. She had many successful teams. During this time, she developed many close friendships which lasted a lifetime. During a sabbatical year, she traveled all over Europe with Amanda Odell, who was widowed. They brought home many memories and gifts for the family. Leaving LA in 1984, Marilyn moved to Kingston, WA, where she chose Real Estate as an encore career. Marilyn, having a kind and gentle heart, cared for others including Marilyn McCormick, Dixie, and Amanda during their final years. Marilyn continued to live in her home overlooking the Puget Sound, Seattle, and the Cascade Mountain Range. With the help from her sister, Joyce and brother-in-law Ted, and many close friends and neighbors, she was able to extend her time here during her own health struggles. Closing her chapter on the West Coast, and with the help of “Brother Dan”, Marilyn returned to her home state of Minnesota and her roots in Osakis in 2011. She lived at the family farmhouse for a few years until health issues required a move to assisted living and finally the Long Prairie nursing home and memory care unit. She was blessed to be able to spend her last days in the comfort and care of her family. Marilyn was a world traveler, an advocate for women’s sports, and enjoyed golfing and RV’n – making a trip across the entire US to visit her sister Esther, nephews and nieces and friends along the way. Also traveling back to the bay area on special occasions to make memories with Dorothy(Dot) and her family. One could honestly say that flying was one of the few things that she did not enjoy. However, she loved to experience places and made friends wherever she went. Marilyn loved all animals and was often in the company of her pet dogs, Rosie and Sambo and her kitties, Ole and Sven while in WA. She was always outdoors if possible and loved to work in her yard and enjoy walking down her road. Marilyn loved a good glass of Merlot and/or a cold bottle of beer. She was always ready and willing to celebrate any occasion. She was a kind and caring person who looked for the best in others. She will be dearly missed and be remembered by her family, Sister Joyce Herbert of Kailua, Hawaii; Brother, Daniel (Victoria Dahlstrom) Klukken of Hillsboro, ND; a sister-in-law, Susan Klukken of Alexandria and many nieces and nephews. Marilyn is preceded in death by her parents, Elvin and Lillie Klukken; sisters Esther Thronson and Dorothy Olson; brothers-in-law Carmen Thronson, Bruce Olson, and Theodore Herbert and dear friend, Amanda Odell. Celebration of Life and Burial Services will be held at a later date. Condolences and memories may be left on her Tribute Wall at http://www.royhetland.com.
