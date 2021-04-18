August J. Wohletz, 79

August J. “Auggie” Wohletz, age 79 of Albany, passed away on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, Minnesota. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 15 at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany with Rev. Greg Miller, O.S.B. officiating. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday at the church in Albany. Parish prayers will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday evening at the church. August Joseph Wohletz was born June 22, 1941 in Albany, Minnesota to Frank and Gertrude (Kohorst) Wohletz. He graduated from Albany High School in 1959. He was united in marriage to Shirley Goebel on September 7, 1963 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Freeport. Auggie was a dairy farmer who farmed southwest of Albany. He was a member of Seven Dolors Catholic Church. Auggie enjoyed working crossword puzzles, reading, and spending time with his family at the lake. He loved telling stories and being a little bit of a jokester with his grandchildren. Survivors include his loving wife of 57 years, Shirley Wohletz of Albany; children, Debra (Butch) Rolfes of Albany, Sue (Rich) Koll of Litchfield, Nancy (Tim) Swarthout of Avon, Dean (Mary Jo) Wohletz of Avon, Paula (Brian) Kisner of Albany, Jason (Tessa) Wohletz of Albany, and Missy (Chris) Donabauer of Albany; 16 grandchildren and one great-grandson; sisters, Judy (Rich) Mareck of Albany and Eileen Dingmann of Richmond; and sister-in-law, Kathy Wohletz of Holdingford. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Joe Wohletz “Baby Joe”; grandchildren, Cassandra Rolfes and Jax Donabauer; brothers, Donald Kleve, Roger Wohletz, and Frank Wohletz, Jr.; sister, Audrey Meierhofer; brothers-in-law, Jerry Meierhofer, Marvin Mastey, and Joe Dingmann; and sister-in-law, Evie Kleve. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.