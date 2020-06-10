Audrey Pflueger

Audrey B. Pflueger, age 64 of St. Francis of Assisi, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020 at her home, of natural causes. A visitation will be held at her home, 44156 205th Ave., Albany, MN from 4 – 9 p.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020; with parish prayers at 6 p.m., followed by the rosary. Mass of Christian burial will be Saturday, June 13, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, rural Freeport. A graveside service will be held immediately following mass, with social distancing advised. Audrey was born December 14, 1955, on her older brother’s 11th birthday, in St. Cloud, MN to Alfred and Hilda (Ressemann) Kunkel. She graduated in 1974 from Kimball high school. She then moved to Litchfield, MN and worked at Anderson Chemical Company, then Fingerhut. In 1976, she moved to Albany, MN and worked at Mastermark Plastics where she met her “Sweet Baboo,” LeRoy Pflueger. They married at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Kimball on November 12, 1977. They had 14 children. She was president of the Holdingford Home & School Association and Holdingford PTA, active in Jaycee Women (Women of Today) in Holdingford, president of the St. Francis Christian Mothers for eight years, assistant director of the Journey with Jesus play. She taught religion for many years to 1st, 6th, 9th and confirmation classes. She also held various jobs from photographer to baker to bartender, all the while raising six girls and being a farm wife. She enjoyed volunteering at the school when her children were younger. She was involved with the St. Francis Sewing Circle and enjoyed embroidery, crocheting, gardening, baking, driving tractor, shopping, and going to auctions. Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband, LeRoy Pflueger of St. Francis of Assisi; daughters, Andrea (James) Douvier of Upsala, Susan (Darrell) Geise of North Prairie, Jessica (Brian) Donabauer of St. Anthony, Amber (Josh) Sobania of Holdingford, Becky Pelkey (Jeff Gondeck) of St. Joseph, and Samantha (Chris) Jessen of Sartell; special nephew Doug (Jan Krippner) Legatt of Holdingford; grandchildren, Madisen and Morgan Douvier, Matthew and Bennet Pundsack, Angeline Sakry, Adam, Catherine and LeRoy Geise, Clara Pflueger, Tyler and Jadon Donabauer, Cheyenne, Hailey and Trevor Sobania, Aubrey Pelkey, Shelby, Charlotte and Evelyn Gondeck, Lainey, Lexi and Wesley Jessen; siblings, Alfred Jr. (Millie) Kunkel, Angeline (David) Lea, Paul (MaryAnn) Kunkel, RoseAnn Johnson, and Cathy (Richard) Pflueger; in-laws, Donald and RoseAnn Pflueger, Darleen and Clarence Legatt, Mike and LaVonne Legatt and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, father and mother-in-law Alfred and Clara Pflueger, brother-in-law Harold Johnson; two baby brothers and eight babies of her own that didn’t get to know this world.
