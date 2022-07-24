Audrey L. Douvier, 86

Audrey L. Douvier, age 86 of Sauk Centre, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at the CentraCare Care Center in Sauk Centre, Minnesota, after a quick and courageous battle with cancer. She is now reunited with her loving husband, Harold, Mother, Father, Stepfather, Brother, and many family and friends who went before her.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 27 at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Sauk Centre. Inurnment will be in Calvary Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Sauk Centre and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Parish prayers will be at 4 p.m. Tuesday evening at the funeral home.
Audrey was born on April 27, 1936, daughter of Everette and Gladys (Olson) Stimson. Audrey met the love of her life Harold, in high school while working as a waitress at a drive-in restaurant, (on roller skates no less). Audrey graduated in 1954 from Sauk Centre High School. Harold and Audrey continued to date while she attended the Minneapolis School of Business for secretarial. During this span, she studied and worked for her room and board by being a nanny, of which, she had many interesting stories. Upon finishing college in 1956 she worked as a secretary for the First National Bank in Sauk Centre.
Audrey and Harold were united in marriage September 18, 1956 at St. Mary's Church in Melrose. They had two daughters, Laurie and Cindy. When they started school, it was at this time she changed career paths and became a school cook, allowing her to be home in the afternoons and have summers off. She retired from the school in 2001. She had her share of trials and tribulations and always came out stronger for it. Her strength and determination is to be admired. "A wife, a mother, a grandma too, this is the legacy we have from you."
Audrey's children, grandchildren and great grandchildren were the pride and joy of her life. The legacy of Audrey's kind spirit, passion for sports, love of reading, bowling, enthusiasm for gambling, musicals and zest for life will live on through them.
Survivors include her two daughters, Laurie Borgerding (Chuck) and Cindy Berscheit (Rod); brother, Gerald Stimson (Jackie); sister, Janetta Wenzel (Freelyn), sister-in-law, Regina Pirkl; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Tara Ostendorf (Thomas) and their children, Hunter, Josie and Easton; Derek (Carrie) Borgerding and their children, Mac, Simon, Abe, Kennedy, and Maverick; Leah Blood (Drew) and their son, Willard; Meagan Allen and her daughter, Blake; Dustin (Kayla) Berscheit and their children, Kasen, Declan, Kellan and Vaida; Brittany Kane and her daughter, Natalie; Lexie Berscheit (fiancé, Nick Kupfer) and their children, Liam and baby on the way; and Trent Berscheit.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Harold Aug 30, 2013; parents; brother, Wayne Stimson; sisters and brothers-in-law, Bernette Stimpson, Tony and Evelyn Douvier, Monica and Francis Steiver, Hubert Douvier, Gilbert and Beatrice Douvier, Doraine and Donald Ritter, and Robert Pirkl
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Holy Family School in Sauk Centre.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
