Audrey L. Douvier, 86

Audrey L. Douvier, age 86 of Sauk Centre, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at the CentraCare Care Center in Sauk Centre, Minnesota, after a quick and courageous battle with cancer. She is now reunited with her loving husband, Harold, Mother, Father, Stepfather, Brother, and many family and friends who went before her.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 27 at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Sauk Centre. Inurnment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

