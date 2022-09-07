Audree A. Alter, 89

Audree A. Alter, age 89 of Sauk Centre, passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022 at the CentraCare Hospital in Sauk Centre, Minnesota.

Funeral service held 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 7 at First Lutheran Church in Sauk Centre with Rev. Michael Carlson officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date at Forest Hill Cemetery in Milaca. Visitation held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday morning at the church.

